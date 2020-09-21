September 21, 1935 - September 16, 2020 Passed away suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 62 years to Marie (nee Summerfield). Dear father of Rick Brown (Alison) and proud Grandpa of Travis Brown. Remembered with love by his two surviving sisters, Gwen Courtney and Marjory Stone, sister-in-law Joyce Brown and brother-in-law Donald Summerfield (Jan). Predeceased by his brother Ken Brown, sister Joyce Wile, and brothers-in-law Paul Courtney, Wilf Stone and Oscar Wile. Paul will also be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves behind his beloved and loyal dog, Sheba. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, a donation to the Alliston Humane Society in Paul's memory would be appreciated. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.imfuneral.com
