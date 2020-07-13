Peter went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Margaret. Loving father of Darlene, Victoria, Mairie, Rosemary and Julianna. Devoted papa of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private family service was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Gideons International Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com