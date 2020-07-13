1/
Peter Allan SNIDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of 68 years of the late Margaret. Loving father of Darlene, Victoria, Mairie, Rosemary and Julianna. Devoted papa of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private family service was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Gideons International Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jack & Thompson Funeral Home
318 Main Street, East
Shelburne, ON L9V 2Y9
(519) 925-2830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jack & Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved