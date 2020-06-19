Suddenly at his home in Orangeville on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Dolores Einboden. Dear father of Martin and Philip. Cherished grandfather of Jamie, Ayden, Salem and Theo. Sadly missed by his mother Charlotte and the late Theodore. Remembered by his sisters Jackie (Robert), Suzanne, Brigitte and Teresa (Duncan). Predeceased by his brothers Kenneth and Christopher. Philip will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Philip was a long-time employee of Poly One, loved his race horses, woodworking and poker. Although not a pro golfer Philip had 2 holes in one. His biggest love was going to Vegas with his wife. A Service to Celebrate Philip's life will be held at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Philip may be made to OSPCA or a charity of your choice. A tree will be planted in memory of Philip in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 19, 2020.