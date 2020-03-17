|
The Gillis family announces with sadness the passing of Phyllis Marion Gillis (nee Farmer) on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Truro, Nova Scotia, she grew up in Chicoutimi, Quebec. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Ethel Farmer and widow of the late James Creighton (Gil) Gillis, beloved mother of Susan (Adam) and Rod (Shannon) and cherished grandmother of Andrew and Jessie. Predeceased by her sister, Vivien and her brother, Kenneth and is survived by her brother, Frank and her many nieces and nephews. As a Home Service Director for General Mills and President of the Montreal Dietetic Association, she was an inspiration to generations of women. She left her career to raise her family. After, she returned to school and became a dietitian at the Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne and Fergus Hospital in Fergus. She travelled the world in her retirement and finally settled at Montgomery Village Retirement Home in Orangeville. She remained active in the community and was a good friend to all. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. In her memory, donations to Westminster United Church in Orangeville and CNIB would be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Phyllis in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 17, 2020