Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 59. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Dorothy Worsdall, and his brother Terry Worsdall. Lovingly remembered by his companion Karen. Randy will also be greatly missed by his relatives, his Hydro-One Family and his many friends. In keeping with Randy's wishes no services will be held. A tree will be planted in memory of Randy in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com