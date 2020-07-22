Peacefully at Caressant Care, Arthur, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 79. Husband of the late Mary Sawyer (Groen). Father of Kevin, Mark, Donna, Wayne and Alan. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Son of the late Wilfred and Lily Sawyer. Brother of Brenda Stephen. A private family service has been held. In memoriam donations to the Cancer Society
are appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Raymond in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
.