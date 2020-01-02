|
|
LITTLE, Reg Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Dufferin Oaks on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in his 84th year. Beloved dad of Lori (Wayne), Jane (Luc) and Tom (Luba). Proud and devoted grandpa of Lindsay (Josh), Ben (Steph), Luke, Drew, Ryan, Hannah, Holly, Joel and Anna. Dear big brother of Mary Jane, Barbara, Betty Marie, Susan and Joe. Predeceased by his parents Walter and Gracie. He will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. For Celebration of Life details, please visit www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com