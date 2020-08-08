Peacefully at Avalon Care Centre on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by his parents Stanley (2008) and Betty (2008), and his brother Don (2018). Reg was deeply loved and will be missed by his sister-in-law Ellen Howlett, his nephew Jeffrey, niece Amanda and her fiancé Brendan Long. Reg loved colouring, going for walks and a coffee from Tim's. He enjoyed watching baseball and horse-racing and had an eclectic collection of hockey cards and CDs. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. No service will take place as per Reg's wishes. A tree will be planted in memory of Reginald in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com