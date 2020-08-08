Suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Joan (Keery) and father to Lynda. Predeceased by his parents Grace and James and his brother James of Scarborough, ON. Syd was born in Belfast, N. Ireland and was a well known professional soccer player (footballer) for the teams Linfield and Glenavon. Syd immigrated to Canada in 1966. He retired from TNT in 1997 and enjoyed golfing and coaching youth soccer. Syd will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Syd in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com