|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing the passing of Robert "Clark" Campbell on April 14, 2020. (cue the William Tell Overture in your head at this point "his fave"). Clark was born in Brampton in April of 1944 and led a life of devotion to the things that mattered to him most-his fierce love for his family and dogs, followed closely by his love of the outdoors, a quiet paddle on Lake Bernard, a week with the boys at the hunt camp, a roaring fireplace, a Bob Dylan tune and the appreciation of a good scotch. He proudly graduated from the University of Waterloo as a Civil Engineer and enjoyed his extremely accomplished career with The Town of Caledon, The City of Vaughan and with the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board prior to his retirement. Clark and his new bride Gail (the "city girl" he met on a blind date) moved to Orangeville in 1969 where they have built their life and remain to this day. Throughout the ups and downs of life, Clark was always there for his "girls" whether it was sitting though fashion shows and new dance routines, teaching his ladies to fish, chop wood, shoot guns, change tires, and to have confidence to fix anything, or just to give a hug and say the right words, Clark always approached things with his sense of humour and selfless spirit. Clark never considered anything broken to be beyond repair - people or things, and would often proudly call his ladies outside to display his latest find from the side of the road and tell them of his grand plans for it. This was Clark. He is survived by; his life-time love Gail, his daughters and sons, Sarah, Mark, Mary and Roy, his beloved grandsons Ben and Nate, his best friend Ruby the wonder beagle, his lifetime friends-his cousins from Sundridge, and all who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when we can all safely gather, raise a glass, and share some memories and laughs to honour this incredible man. To honour Clark at this time, the family would love to hear your memories and stories. If you prefer an additional honour, a donation to the Orangeville Humane Society would have meant the world to him. God looked around his garden And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered, 'Peace be Thine'. It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home. A tree will be planted in memory of Robert in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 23, 2020