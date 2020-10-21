Bob was born in St. Thomas Ontario to Ethel (Baldwin) and Robert Henry Jasper, and what a life it was. RCAF Pilot from 1953-66, including tours in Search & Rescue, UN Peacekeeping, surveying the DEW Line, and in 1954 Bob was part of the Canso crew that flew HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and his entourage on their Arctic tour; Air Canada Pilot from 1966-1991 (25 Years, 6 months, 4 days, and 15,072:18 flying hours, as the plaque declares); Golfer; Barn Builder; House Designer; Gentleman Farmer; Carpenter; Inventor (of a sort); Husband; Father; Friend; Bon Vivant... Bob was a confident, capable man who seemingly could do anything - in 1966, his Commanding Officer wrote in a reference letter to Air Canada, 'I have come to know him as the quiet efficient type who gets results without fuss or clamour.' In fact, there must have been some fuss or clamour. At 23, Bob married a woman considerably his senior (she never gave away her secret). He met Flight Nurse (Margaret) Mary Kennedy as they flew Search & Rescue missions on the BC coast. Through military and civilian life, she was his co-pilot for the next 51 years. Their life at RCAF Stations Sea Island, Calgary and Trenton earned Bob and Mary remarkably strong and lasting friendships. Settling into civilian life in Caledon, these friendships remained core to their family life, as they added new life-long friends to the circle. Naming his donkeys after various Prime Ministers is indicative of his viewpoint. Upon retirement in 1991, he and Mary built a new home, designed to host their friends. He embraced an active schedule of travel and golf (walking the Pulpit or Paintbrush until he couldn't) as well as trying his hand at furniture building - to some success. Bob was fully devoted to Mary's care at home until her death in 2006. In his last years, Parkinson's with complications of Lewy Body Disease gradually robbed Bob of his speech and his mobility, but not his awareness or sense of humour. He received loving care in his own home from an exceptional team of caregivers, for which we are eternally grateful. Carol MacDonald, Esther Dzuba, Veronica DelCastilho, Valerie McGrady, Maridel Lopez, Marg Fisher and Isabelle Balicki, all provided round-the-clock support for Bob and his family. Dr. Kenneth Derksen was a model for what a family physician can be. Robert Edmund Jasper died at midday on Friday, October 16, 2020 peacefully, in his own home, knowing he was loved. He leaves his 'darling daughter Petunia' Anne (Rob Groh), son Michael (Kerry, nee Topham) and beloved granddaughter Renée. The family will raise a glass of 'Oh Be Joyful' in his honour at a future date when friends can attend. Sam McGee approved cremation has taken place. Please consider a donation to Parkinson.ca
, Alzheimer.ca
or a charity of your choice
in his honour. A tree will be planted in memory of Robert in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com