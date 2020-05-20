Rodney Tibble
1944-09-10 - 2020-05-12
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Kim (Marc), Cheryl, Amy (Rick), and Bill (Becky). Cherished grandpa of Emma, Ryan, William, Bennet, Lucas, Stella, Penelope and Colin. Dear brother of Linda (Bruce) Anstey and uncle to Tammy and Samantha. Rod will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A tree will be planted in memory of Rodney in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved