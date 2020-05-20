Passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Kim (Marc), Cheryl, Amy (Rick), and Bill (Becky). Cherished grandpa of Emma, Ryan, William, Bennet, Lucas, Stella, Penelope and Colin. Dear brother of Linda (Bruce) Anstey and uncle to Tammy and Samantha. Rod will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A tree will be planted in memory of Rodney in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on May 20, 2020.