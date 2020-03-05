Home

Roger Frederick Hilts

Sep 3/1945 - Feb 20/2020 After numerous health issues Roger Frederick Hilts passed quietly on Feb 20th in Guelph General Hospital. He will be greatly missed by all. Loving husband of Lynda, devoted father of Adam (Sarah), and proud grandfather to Meia. Brother of Sandi (Larry), Wayne and Fred Hilts. A celebration of life will be held on March 15th 1 to 4 p.m. at In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc., Orangeville ON. Online condolences and donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Rogers' name may be made at www.funerals.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 5, 2020
