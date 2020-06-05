It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ron Leskey. Ron passed away peacefully at the age of 68 with his wife and children at his side. Ron was a truly remarkable man. Ron is survived by this wife Laurel of 48 years, his children Dede, Marty (Tara), and four grandchildren, Scott, Brooke, Cameron and Connor, his sister Jo-anne (Hank), many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Veronica and sister Debbie (Tom). Ron worked at The Beer Store for over 30 years. Those who knew him well, will remember "one beer, gotta go!" His passion for travel took Ron and his wife Laurel to many corners of the world. Ron was very proud of his family and enjoyed watching each of them succeed. We would like to thank everyone who reached out to our family in this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sick Kids. We would also like to thank Randy from In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc for his support and guidance. We will honour Ron's life with a celebration once social gatherings are permitted.



