Ronald Edwin (Ron) WATKINS
March 3, 1947 - March 21, 2020 After a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Ron. Ron was a loving, kind and generous person who often put the needs of others above his own. He was a dedicated son and brother, an exceptional uncle and loyal friend who will be missed by all who knew him. Ron is predeceased by his father Vic Watkins (1992), and his mother Wilma Watkins, who also passed away on March 21st, 15 years before. We take comfort in knowing she was there to greet and guide him on the next part of his journey. Ron is survived by his sister Lynda Erwin (Terry), brother Bob Watkins (Ursula), and sisters Vicki Kelloway (Ted), Heather McKee (Rick), Laurene Rutledge (Charlie) and Allison Cummings (Jody). As well, Ron will be fondly remembered and missed by 11 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great nephew. We are also thankful that Ron had such wonderful friends as Cyril Wells and Will Sibalski, with whom he spent many years going to Pickle Lake on fishing expeditions and golfing the summer away. Through them, he extended his "family" to include many more friends, who will miss him. Also missing Ron is his friend and neighbour Stu Daigle, with whom Ron enjoyed making birdhouses and passing the time talking. A Memorial Service will be held at Dods and McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street Orangeville ON on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:30 to 11:00 am. Interment at Shelburne Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Face masks or face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home. Memorial donations in memory of Ron can be made to Headwaters Health Care Foundation (Palliative Care). A tree will be planted in memory of Ron in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com.

Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

