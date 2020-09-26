Born in Brampton, Ontario July 12, 1940. Died in Brampton, Ontario September 16, 2020. Predeceased by his mother Violet Graham, his father Henry Stanley John Yates, his older brother Mervyn, his older sister Lorene. He is survived by his younger sister Marilyn. Ron was born in Brampton, and grew up on the farm in Bolton. He went to Brampton High School, and attended Ryerson. He spent many years in purchasing. He finished his working years buying and helping to build Northern Coatings. After retiring, Ron moved to Mount Forest where he became very active in the seniors organizations. He gained many new friends in the four years he lived there. He kept those relationships until the end. In recent years, Ron moved to Orangeville so he could be closer to his daughter Maryann, her husband Patrick and their three children. They all took many memorable adventures, and holidays together. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Aven, Jada, Will and Mylo. They all carry special memories of him. Ron leaves many different family members, and friends behind. He was ultimately happy. And his sense of humour and comedic timing was untouchable. He will never be forgotten. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. (Face masks or face coverings are mandatory in the funeral home during all events). A tree will be planted in memory of Ron in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com