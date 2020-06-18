Ronald McClellan

Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 78. Dear father of Cheryl McClellan (1972), Tammy McClellan and Charlene Reid (Stacey). Cherished grandfather of Jenna, Jasmine, Connor, Jakob, Joey, Nicholas, Christopher. Great-grandfather of Alexis and Aubrey. Predeceased by his brother Terry. Ronald will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Memorial donations to the War Amps would be appreciated by the family. (Note: Funeral Service and Visitation is limited to 60 family and friends in the building and 50 family and friends at the grave). A tree will be planted in memory of Ronald in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 18, 2020.