Ronald Wesley Curry born November 6th 1952 died March 1st 2020 following a tough fight with cancer. Ron passed away peacefully at the Kamloops BC Hospice. Leaving behind his beloved children Cody, Joline, Ronnie Jr, Tommy, his ex wife Zwanette Vanrome and his brothers Spence, Billy, Eddy, Tex, sister Mona and deceased sister Bonnie. Ronnie loved to laugh and enjoyed traveling and will be missed by all that knew him best. Thanks to Kamloops Hospice in BC for taking such great care of Ronnie in his final days.
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 18, 2020