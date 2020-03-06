|
Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Beryl Cullen (nee Van Norman) of 58 Years. Dear dad of Susan Sararas (Les) and Steven. Proud grandpa of Derek (Shannon), Dana (Rick), Courtney, Catrina and Steven Jr. Dear great-grandpa of Ace. Remembered by his brother Donald (Ann) of Maple Ridge B.C. Predeceased by his sister Jean Holmes (Ken). Ross will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. The family wish to thank the Avalon Care Centre for their support over the past few years. Private family funeral service was held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville. Interment - Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. A tree will be planted in memory of Ross in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 6, 2020