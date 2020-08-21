1/
Ross Emerson WESTLAKE
Passed peacefully at Niagara Health Care Centre, St. Catharines, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Ross Emerson Westlake, in his 71st year. Beloved brother of Lloyd Westlake, St. Catharines; Evalyn Gowland (deceased); Janet and Tom Collis, Erin; Linda and Paul Whitehead, Hillsburgh. Loving uncle of David Westlake, St. Catharines; Diana and Rick Borg, Rockwood; Arlene Taylor and Alastair Strachan, Caledon; Glen Gowland, Toronto; Rhonda Gowland-Johnson (deceased); Brenda Beattie, Arthur; Karen and Russ Allen, Fergus; Tom and Angela Collis, Georgetown; Doug and Ruth Whitehead, Milton; Deborah and Harry Van Erdelen, Sudbury; Doreen and Chris Ottaway, Acton. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton on Saturday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Ross Westlake Fellowship Hall at RCCG Royal House (Ross' church), 95 Church Street, St. Catharines L2R 3C7 or at RCCGRoyalHouse.com. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Orangeville News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
