Royston Arthur Brian Hillier

Royston Arthur Brian Hillier Obituary
Passed away at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in his 91st year. Loving father of Wayne (Cynthia) and Mark. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Shawn, Justin, Ian, Ben, Caitlin, Kelly, Scott and Cayden. Sadly missed by ten great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sister Molly Page. A Celebration of Life will be held at Simes Funeral Home, 48 Main St. S., Grand Valley on Saturday, January 18th at 2:00 p.m.. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.simesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 16, 2020
