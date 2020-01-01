Home

Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Karl. Dear mother of Margaret Knudsen (Steve Cooke), Peder (Stephanie Maxwell), William (Crystal Rivers), John (Ginnine) Knudsen. Cherished grandmother to Farmor and Bedstemor of Avery, Elgin and Leighton Cooke, Tannor Pilatzke, Carleigh, Kade (Leah), Riley, Samantha, Alexandra and David Knudsen. Great-grandma to Meadow Knudsen. Born and raised in Little Britain, she became a teacher and taught in Brampton at McHugh Public School before moving to Grand Valley to farm. After a successful hog operation, she moved to Markdale and then back to Orangeville. Fondly remembered by family and friends both in Canada and Denmark. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Headwaters Health Care Centre, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Visitation was held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service was held in the Chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A tree will be planted in memory of Ruth in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
