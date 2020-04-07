Home

More Obituaries for Sarah MacINNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane MacINNIS

Sarah Jane MacINNIS Obituary
Surrounded by her loving family at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Sarah passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 45. Beloved wife of Neil. Devoted mom of Rory and stepmom of Liam. Cherished daughter of Peter and Paulette Murphy. Loving sister of Michele (Mike) Montgomery and Lizanne Murphy. "Candy-giving" aunt to Catherine, Lindsay, Theo, Maelle, Rebecca, Sarah, Cassie, Owen, Leia, Aidan, Declan, Daniel and Lauren. Sarah approached life with joy, enthusiasm and determination but most important to her, were family and friends. She loved bringing people together and was the life of the party until 9:26 p.m. She lived an active lifestyle and was always open to new adventures, which she found many of through her years as a member of the York Yeomen Women's RFC and of the Eglinton Caledon Hunt. She is deeply missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once we are able to gather together. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 7, 2020
