Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2020, at Bethell Hospice, Inglewood in her 73rd year. Predeceased by her husband of forty years, John (2006). Loving mother of Howard. Dear grandmother of Wesley and Wade. Sadly missed by her brothers Doug and Steven. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 15th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Simes Funeral Home, 48 Main St. S., Grand Valley. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.simesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 11, 2020