Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Giesela. Dear father of Andre and Peter. Cherished Opa of Julia, Lily and Chloe. Remembered by his brother Joachim (Jeff). Sieghard (Fred) will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Private Family Service was held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations to Compassion Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family. Special thanks to Dr. Mauro, Dr. Joyce and the palliative care nurses. A tree will be planted in memory of Sieghard (Fred) in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com