Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Bert Bax (1996). Devoted mother of Adrian (Gail) Bax, Edward Bax (predeceased, 2012), Dorothy Bax (Niko Djitabe), Betty (Roger) Egger, Hilda (Herb) Service and Albert (Kristin) Bax. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Siets immigrated to Canada in 1951 from the Netherlands and was so thankful for the freedom and peace she found here. Friends were received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service followed in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Headwaters Health Care Centre would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Shelburne Long Term Care Home and Headwaters Hospital for the wonderful care and friendships made.