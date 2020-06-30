McCabe, Stephen Daniel Passed away at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Ruth. Cherished son of Mary and the late Mervin McCabe. Dear step father of Donna (Greg) , Brenda (Ley) and Kevin (Lindsey). Loving brother of Rodger (Karen), and Sandra MacVean. Stephen will also be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and his many friends. A private family service will be held at Morningside Cemetery, Palgrave. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Stephen in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jun. 30, 2020.