Peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 51. Beloved husband of Marie Payne. Dear father of Logan, Kayla, Ashley and Shelby. Cherished son of June & Grant Payne. Remembered by his brother Peter (Eden). Steven will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Orangeville Northmen Benevolent Fund would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Steven in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com