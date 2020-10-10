1/1
Stewart Parliament
The family of the late Stewart Parliament would like to express thanks and gratitude for all the care, concern and love from so many. To all the nurses, PSW's, and Dr. Joyce, palliative caregivers are special people, we Thank You. Special Thanks to nurse Rhonda for helping us through the unimaginable. To Deb for your care, card playing and little extras, Thank you. To our family and many friends, neighbours, we Thank You for your continuing support, prayers, food, sympathy cards and calls of condolences. To Randy at In Memoriam for your kindness, care and professionalism, Thank You. Stewart would be thanking you all for the smallest things, so on his behalf and ours. a big THANK YOU for all you did and continue to do.

Published in Orangeville News on Oct. 10, 2020.
