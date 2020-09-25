Much Loved husband of Loretta Parliament (Brown/Barker). Devoted and loving Dad of Donna McIntosh (Robert) and William Parliament (Wendy). Incredibly proud Grandpa of Sean Parliament (Christina) and Alexandra Little and her husband Daniel Grieco. Dear brother of Alice, Patsy and Marion and brother-in-law of Gerrie (Eric), Darlene (Frank), Winnifred and Lawrence. Stewart is predeceased by his mother Kathleen, brother Bill, sisters Grace and Shirley, brothers-in-law Eric, Glen (Lauretta), Ray (Mary)and Ted and sister-in-law Patty. Stewart will be missed beyond words by the rest of his extensive loving family and many many friends. Stewart's born-again commitment to the Lord has taken him to walk the beautiful, peaceful streets of gold and to worship at the feet of Jesus. For 34 years Stewart worked for the Orangeville Hospital. Work was not the word for how he felt about his time there. He was a dedicated employee who was cherished by the innumerable other members of the staff. Helping others was his gift to anyone he came to know and this carried on into his position at the hospital. Stewart was a kind soul with a wonderful sense of humour, a heart big enough to love everyone in his life and there were many. Stewart will be greatly missed but our treasured memories of him will carry us through. A Private Family Service will be held at the Broadway Pentecostal Church, followed by the burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Orangeville. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.imfuneral.com
In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Parliament Family.