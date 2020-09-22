Sue Fletcher

On Friday, September 18, 2020, Susan Margaret Fletcher passed away suddenly of cancer at the age of 69 surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born on November 27, 1950 in Toronto, Ontario to Kay and Elaine (Blanchard) Fletcher. She was always a great student and athlete and was very active in organizations both in and outside of her place of learning. Sue graduated from Queen's University with an Honours Bachelor Degree of Commerce in 1973 and went on to become a Certified Management Accountant. She had a far-reaching accounting career both corporately and as a consultant. A natural investigator, she had the special skill of getting to the bottom of complex financial issues. In addition, she was a hobby stencil artist, avid gardener, and philanthropist who was previously committed to Orangeville Theatre and Headwaters Hospital. She loved to play tennis, travel, cook, and be with her family and friends. Sue was the widow of her beloved Robert Edward Waller (Bob) who sadly passed away in 2013. They married in 1981 and spent many happy years together in the country at their beloved custom-designed home and on their many travel adventures. Just prior to her illness, Sue was set to embark on her next adventure by relocating to Toronto to be near her family and to enjoy life in the Beaches. Dear stepmom to Shannon Waller (and Bruce) and Julia Waller. Loving Granma Sue to Madison, Charlotte, and Vivienne. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Fletcher) McGillivray and Janet (Fletcher) Laing and their respective families. Special thanks to Dr. Tessler at St. Mike's and Dr. Hogen at PMH for their great care. To Dr. Chang, nurses Mitch, Jenny, Margarite, and Lisa at TGH, we extend our deepest gratitude for keeping her comfortable in her final hours allowing her to die peacefully with her family by her side. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Center 21 First St. Orangeville on Thursday September 24th, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Private family funeral service will be held. The public may view web cast of the funeral on Friday September 25th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.dodsandmcnair.com
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Theatre Orangeville.