|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sydney George Timmings, 92, on March 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Syd is survived by his companion Rosemary Armstrong; his children David, Robert (Carol), Mark (Jean-François), Carolyn (Gerald) and step-son David Armstrong; grandchildren Rebecca (Jeff), Melissa (Andrew), Caitlyn, Brendan (Madison), Sarah (Jonathan), Brittany (Steven) and Connor; and great-grandchildren Kaylee, Hadley, Jace, Hunter and Jade. He is predeceased by parents Syd and Irene Timmings and brother Donald Timmings. A celebration of life for Syd will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour to the Canadian Lung Association. Visit www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 26, 2020