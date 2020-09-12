1/1
Sylvia Hill
In the early hours of September 2, 2020, Sylvia Hill (nee Longstreet) aged 63, passed away with her devoted husband Paul Hill by her side, following a brief illness. Paul and Sylvia, of Milton, met as teenagers growing up in Erin. They married and had two children, Andrew Hill (Kelly) and Crystal Hill. We know Sylvia will gently watch over her four grandchildren, Owen, Olivia, Orion and Braxton. She joins her beloved mother, Josephine Longstreet, her father, Wally Longstreet, and her big brother, Bob Longstreet. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings Faye Shaver (John), Anne West (Jack), John Longstreet (Lisa), Elaine Longstreet (Doug), sister-in-law Shirley Longstreet, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Sylvia's life is being honoured with private Celebrations of Life.

Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 12, 2020.
