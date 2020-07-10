Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga in his 69th year. Rae, beloved husband of Barbara. Loving step-father of Stephanie (Ryan) and cherished grandpa of Calliope. Dear brother to Bill (Cathy) and Bob (Willie), he will be lovingly missed by his nieces and nephews. Rae was a light in the lives of many; a loyal friend who lived life to the fullest - he will be missed by all who knew him. A Private family service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at 4:00 pm. In honour of Rae's love for community and his commitment to the Royal Canadian Legion, please consider a donation in his name to the Alton Legion - Branch 449. To send expressions of sympathy to the family and to livestream the funeral service please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co "Embrace life and hold on; for she can take your breath away!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store