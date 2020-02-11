Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Harbinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Tom) Harbinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas (Tom) Harbinson Obituary
Harbinson, Thomas (Tom) Died peacefully at home on Friday February 7, 2020 at the age of 73 after a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Tom's most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Jean Harbinson who lovingly supported him physically during their last days together. Dear father of Julia (Kris) and Scott (Nicole) and cherished Pop of Kieran, Rachel and Hannah. Tom was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1967. He started his career at 14 at Harland and Wolff shipyards in Belfast and then became a licensed Millwright. Tom was a passionate trade unionist and held many union positions throughout his career. They say you should never discuss religion or politics - Tom disagreed. One of his favourite things was passionate discussion over a few beers with friends and family. Tom will be remembered for his great sense of humour and his ability to work a room. He was beloved by many. Tom enjoyed going to his trailer in Wasaga Beach and spending time with his grandkids. He was an avid reader, loved history, and building and flying model airplanes. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important â€" the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Tom will be missed by so many, including Labatts and Molsons, whose stock has plummeted. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com A tree will be planted in memory of Thomas in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -