Harbinson, Thomas (Tom) Died peacefully at home on Friday February 7, 2020 at the age of 73 after a brave battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Tom's most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Jean Harbinson who lovingly supported him physically during their last days together. Dear father of Julia (Kris) and Scott (Nicole) and cherished Pop of Kieran, Rachel and Hannah. Tom was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada in 1967. He started his career at 14 at Harland and Wolff shipyards in Belfast and then became a licensed Millwright. Tom was a passionate trade unionist and held many union positions throughout his career. They say you should never discuss religion or politics - Tom disagreed. One of his favourite things was passionate discussion over a few beers with friends and family. Tom will be remembered for his great sense of humour and his ability to work a room. He was beloved by many. Tom enjoyed going to his trailer in Wasaga Beach and spending time with his grandkids. He was an avid reader, loved history, and building and flying model airplanes. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important â€" the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Tom will be missed by so many, including Labatts and Molsons, whose stock has plummeted. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com A tree will be planted in memory of Thomas in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 11, 2020