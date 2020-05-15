Peacefully with his loving family by his side, at his home in Mono on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Sheila Shouldice. Dear father of Jason, Margaret Edwards (Jeff) and Tom Jr. (Kimberley). Cherished Papa of Jaden, Tyson, Scottlen, Kalvyn, Dovelyn, Zachary, Emily, Ellah, Avah. Dearest son of Nancy and the late Bruce (2003). Remembered by his siblings Annie Phillips (Joe), Nancy Seward (Jerry), Linda Goodlet (Garry), David (Heather), Diane Bastain (Cory). Tom will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the farm at a later date. A tree will be planted in memory of Tom in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on May 15, 2020.