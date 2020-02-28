Home

More Obituaries for Verona LANDERS
Verona LANDERS

Verona LANDERS Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Verona Landers on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Jim Landers. Loving mom of Reg, Donna, Dave (Theresa) Sherry and Paul. Cherished grandma of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at In Memoriam Funeral Services - 633419 Hwy 10, Unit B1, Mono, ON L9W 6Z1. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com. In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Landers Family.
Published in Orangeville News on Feb. 28, 2020
