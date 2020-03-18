Home

Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
Viola Marie Kinsley Obituary
Heaven Bound on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Grenville Kinsley (1984). Dear mother of Kathy (Gord), Susan (Paul), Joseph (Pam), Christine (Neil) and Jeffery (1996). Cherished Nanny of David, Michelle, Matthew, Michael, Courtney and Harley. Dearest great-grandmother (Nanny) of Hunter, Eva, Alyssa, Grayson, Jax, Alivia and Tenley. Remembered by her brother Dave (Alli) and her sisters Doreen and Wilma. Predeceased by her sisters Kate, Gwen and Marion and brothers Harold, Gordy and Douglas. Viola will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Memorial Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, ON, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Compass Community Church (Compass Camp) would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Viola in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Mar. 18, 2020
