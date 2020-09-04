Wayne NEIL

Passed away suddenly at Headwaters Health Care Centre onTuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Carollee. Dear father of Calinda Adams (Kevin) and Brandi Neil (Troy Brindley). Cherished Burr of Declan, Cormac, Tristan and Curran. Remembered by his sister Marcia MacPherson (Jamie) and their daughter Lauren and his brother Carl Neil (Lynn) and their son Ian. Wayne will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre. Memorial donations in memory of Wayne may be made to Headwaters Health Care Foundation. A tree will be planted in memory of Wayne in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com