1/
Willem "Bill" Bospoort
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willem's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on September 20, 2020 in his 90th year. Bill was born in the Netherlands on March 4, 1931 where he lived with his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. After serving in the military, he emigrated from Holland to Canada in 1952, thinking he would never see his Dutch family again, with only one small trunk and a few dollars in his pocket. Starting his working life in Canada as a farmer, he quickly moved his way through many different jobs leading him to the Township of Amaranth where he served as the Clerk Treasurer for close to 30 years, retiring in 1998. Bill travelled the world and volunteered with Rotary making many friends along the way and "is an example to all of us of how to live life, how to be a husband, father and friend." Bill made life an adventure with Isabel (Raeburn) his wife of 63 years, his 3 children Patrick (Lisa Price), Kathleen Ewen (Kevin), Bobbi Ferguson (Brian) and 6 grand-children; Kyle (Linsey Beckett), Raeburn (Adriano Bertuzzo), Remi, Samantha Cowell (Nick McParland), Aidan and Cael. We are so sad to lose you but take comfort in knowing that your last journey was as you lived your life...on your own terms. Private Family Funeral entrusted to the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville Public webcast of funeral is available for viewing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Donations to Matthews House Hospice will be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Bill in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orangeville News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved