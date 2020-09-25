Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on September 20, 2020 in his 90th year. Bill was born in the Netherlands on March 4, 1931 where he lived with his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. After serving in the military, he emigrated from Holland to Canada in 1952, thinking he would never see his Dutch family again, with only one small trunk and a few dollars in his pocket. Starting his working life in Canada as a farmer, he quickly moved his way through many different jobs leading him to the Township of Amaranth where he served as the Clerk Treasurer for close to 30 years, retiring in 1998. Bill travelled the world and volunteered with Rotary making many friends along the way and "is an example to all of us of how to live life, how to be a husband, father and friend." Bill made life an adventure with Isabel (Raeburn) his wife of 63 years, his 3 children Patrick (Lisa Price), Kathleen Ewen (Kevin), Bobbi Ferguson (Brian) and 6 grand-children; Kyle (Linsey Beckett), Raeburn (Adriano Bertuzzo), Remi, Samantha Cowell (Nick McParland), Aidan and Cael. We are so sad to lose you but take comfort in knowing that your last journey was as you lived your life...on your own terms. Private Family Funeral entrusted to the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville Public webcast of funeral is available for viewing on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Donations to Matthews House Hospice will be greatly appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Bill in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com