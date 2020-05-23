William Arthur Hooker
WWII Veteran - British Army, Royal Engineers, 51st Highland Division Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care, Shelburne, Ontario at the age of 100 years. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joyce Hooker (nee James 2008). Loving father of Peter (Liz), Jennifer (Frank) and Josephine (Jim). Cherished Poppy of Michael (Natalya), Stephanie (Nathaniel), Jessica (John), Katie (Brad), Danielle (Rob) and Lori (Luke). Great-Poppy of Jasmine (Justin), Jayde (Scott), Jorja, Jensen, Wyatt, Henry, Amelia, Blair, Sarah and Jonathan. Special thanks to the staff at Dufferin Oaks for the loving care given to William during his stay. Private services will be held. Interment at Queensville Cemetery. In memory of William, donations made to Dufferin Oaks would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in Orangeville News on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
