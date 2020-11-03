Of Mount Forest, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved and adored husband of Pearl for 60 years. Loving father of William (Rose) Biloki of Orangeville, and Kimberly Thiele of Newfoundland. Dear Grandpa of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill cherished his family and friends. He was a lifetime inventor, often sharing his new creations with others to enjoy. Bill was one-of-a-kind and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill are asked to consider Cancer Patient Services. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store