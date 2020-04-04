|
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of William Grover Boden at home in Orangeville with his family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his 91st year. Cherished husband to the late Patricia Douglas. Loving father of Christine Boden, David Boden (Rose Oâ€™Grady). Grandpa to Matthew Still and Adam Still (Matt Brown). Son of the late Grover and Elena Boden. Dear brother of Don (Sue), late Mary (late Harvey), late Barbara (late Gerry), late Norma (late Lloyd) and the late Helen. Also fondly remembered Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Doctor Charlie Joyce, Bayshore Nursing and the PSWs from Care Partners for their care and compassion.
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 4, 2020