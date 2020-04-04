Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Resources
More Obituaries for William Boden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Boden


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Boden Obituary
It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of William Grover Boden at home in Orangeville with his family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in his 91st year. Cherished husband to the late Patricia Douglas. Loving father of Christine Boden, David Boden (Rose Oâ€™Grady). Grandpa to Matthew Still and Adam Still (Matt Brown). Son of the late Grover and Elena Boden. Dear brother of Don (Sue), late Mary (late Harvey), late Barbara (late Gerry), late Norma (late Lloyd) and the late Helen. Also fondly remembered Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, Orangeville. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Doctor Charlie Joyce, Bayshore Nursing and the PSWs from Care Partners for their care and compassion.
Published in Orangeville News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -