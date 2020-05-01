On Sunday, April 26, 2020, William John "Jack" Mountford passed away quietly and peacefully in his sleep at home. Jack meant the world to his family, and was a great father - he was their knight in shining armour, their hero, mentor, and first love. Their angel gained his wings early Sunday morning, and they are sure his transition was seamless - the world received a very special gift. Many people will also remember Jack as a letter carrier (or better known as the Postman or Mailman). He joined Canada Post in Port Credit where he had several "beats" over the years. One of his favourite routes was one that backed onto the Credit River, where he would sometimes take his family along to share the beauty of this area, and he could name just about every family that lived on those streets. Many people will remember him from his years of service in Orangeville as well. He always loved the walks he would take to deliver the mail, wearing a smile and always stopping to chat with people along the way. Another one of Jack's passions was being a firefighter. His dream of becoming a firefighter came true in January of 1968 when he and his family moved to Orangeville where they were looking for volunteers. They didn't have to ask him twice to join - he gladly signed up and passed the rigorous training to become a firefighter. For over 30 years when that siren went off, he was on his way to answer the call. Jack retired from the fire department, receiving his Silver Helmet, a few medals, and many wonderful memories. Loved by his three children: Elizabeth "Betty Ann" & her husband Doug Morin of Neustadt, Karen Mountford and her husband Ernie Rivers of Walkerton and Brian Mountford and his wife Karen of Wiarton. Remembered by his grandchildren Michelle Joy and her fiancé Leonard Agro, Christine Joy, Taylor Morin and his girlfriend Makenna Munroe, Kyle McCaughern and his girlfriend Sarah Bona, special grandchildren Sondra, Kimberly, and Tracy Bidwell, Jennifer Critch and three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family and friends across this country. Fondly remembered by his brother Vince (Lorraine) Mountford, brother-in-law John (Sally) Granger, sisters-in-law Diane (Pat) McCrodan and Bernice (Nelson) Granger. Predeceased by his wife Betty Mountford (nee Granger) and his sister Mary in infancy. A private family Memorial Service will be held at the Hanover Cemetery. Rev. Bonnie Sutherland officiating. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date, and will take place at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Hanover, where he will be remembered as a devoted member, serving on the Board of Directors. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover. The family encourages messages of condolences to be sent as expressions of sympathy to www.mightonfuneralhome.ca or memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Orangeville News on May 1, 2020.