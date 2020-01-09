Home

More Obituaries for William Robinson
William Richard James (Bill) Robinson

William Richard James (Bill) Robinson Obituary
Suddenly at his residence, January 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife, Brenda (2008). Bill is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren Brett and Bobbi, Briar and Raiden; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Froi and Crockford and Robinson family members. Bill will be remembered fondly by his friends, neighbours and family - always with a smile, a joke and a helping hand. He worked hard all his life and enjoyed his time (before retiring) playing sports such as hockey, baseball and bowling. Free from your burdens and pain, may you rest in peace. At Bill's request, no funeral has been planned at this time. Donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
