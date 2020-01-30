|
Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Ree. Dear mother of Gary, Brian (Karen), Steven (Gail) and David (Kelly). Loved Nana by Aaron, Amanda (Matt), Daniel, Dale, Ryan, Brandon, Chantelle, Catlen (Sam), Blake and Alyssa. Yvonne was a great-Nana to Nathan, Emma, Max, Payton, Lucas, McKenna, Morrison, and Georgia. Yvonne will be sadly missed by her siblings Dale, Eleanor and Lorne, Carolyn and Paul, Carol and Mary and predeceased by her brothers Don and Barry and sister-in-law Sarah. Yvonne will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Nancy Scott, several nieces and nephews from the Ree's, Flynn's, Phillip's, Sampson's and Scotts families. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Yvonne in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Orangeville News on Jan. 30, 2020