Collison Family Funeral Home- Howell
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-678-4500
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collison Family Funeral Home- Howell
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Adele Dippy Phillips


1928 - 2020
Adele Dippy Phillips Notice
Adele Dippy Phillips, age 91, of Orlando Florida passed away January 30, 2020.

She was born Clara Adelaide Dippy May 16,1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Clara Johanna Dippy.

Adele was predeceased by her brothers Theodore Dippy and Roy Dippy, and sister Lee Colee Hamilton.

She is survived by her brother Walter (Carol) Dippy and by her two children William J Phillips and Nancy Phillips Peoples. Adele is also survived by five grandchildren Laura, Karen, Katie Phillips and Mark, Brooke Peoples.

Adele attended Orlando High School graduating in 1942. She received BFA degree from Wesleyan Conservatory in Macon, GA, MA degree from Connecticut College in New London, CT, MA degree from UCF in Orlando, FL.

Prior to Orlando, she previously lived in New London, CT and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Adele was an ardent feminist and an accomplished artist. She taught art to children in public and private schools for many years and in her later life worked as a mental health counselor. Her interests included art, politics/social issues and gardening.

A celebration of Adele's life will be held Monday, February 17 from 4 to 7 pm at Collison Family Funeral Home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park 32792.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org (or call 1-800-473-4636) or to Greenpeace at greenpeace.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
