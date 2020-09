Or Copy this URL to Share

(nee Jones) 85, of Orlando, went to be with our Lord September 2, 2020. Born on September 26, 1934 in Forest Hill, MD. She will be dearly missed by sister Angela Delorme, her four children - Jeanette Matlock, Ellen Woodley, Dana Turgeon and Diana Queen and her only grandchild Dallas Queen. Funeral service: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home, Gotha.



