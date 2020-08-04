Alan Finfer, age 85, of Altamonte Springs, FL, passed away on August 1, 2020. Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 27, 1934, to Charles and Molly Finfer. Alan was a kind, warm, happy, and loving man, and positively touched the lives of all his friends and family. He had an infectious smile and spirit, that made everyone gravitate around him. He was intelligent, and always generous with his time and expertise for those in need. He served his community by donating his time to several organizations.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Norma Finfer, and is survived by his current wife, Ann Funk, his children Bonnie Finfer and Amy Williams, his son-in-law Michael Williams, his grandchildren Cameron Warner and Dylan Warner, his sister and her husband, Carole and Donald Kaplan, and his nephews Jonathan Kaplan and Marc Kaplan.
A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Star of David Memorial Chapel in North Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:45. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Give Kids the World (GKTW.org
).