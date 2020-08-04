1/2
Alan Finfer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Finfer, age 85, of Altamonte Springs, FL, passed away on August 1, 2020. Alan was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 27, 1934, to Charles and Molly Finfer. Alan was a kind, warm, happy, and loving man, and positively touched the lives of all his friends and family. He had an infectious smile and spirit, that made everyone gravitate around him. He was intelligent, and always generous with his time and expertise for those in need. He served his community by donating his time to several organizations.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Norma Finfer, and is survived by his current wife, Ann Funk, his children Bonnie Finfer and Amy Williams, his son-in-law Michael Williams, his grandchildren Cameron Warner and Dylan Warner, his sister and her husband, Carole and Donald Kaplan, and his nephews Jonathan Kaplan and Marc Kaplan.

A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Star of David Memorial Chapel in North Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:45. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Give Kids the World (GKTW.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:45 PM
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7801 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
9547229000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved